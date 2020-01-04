COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Today’s shout out goes Dr. Peter Kofinas, he’s Professor and Chair of the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Department at the University of Maryland.

UMD's Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Department has shifted gears and trained grad students who are using polymer fiber technology to make face masks to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

Associate Professor Dongxia Liu and Assistant Professor Chen Zhang and trained graduate are also using their chemical smarts to make hand sanitizer or what they like to call, "Terpsanitizer."

“We are really happy we are able to assist in this crisis and it takes a little bit out of the boredom because you know people are at home so we can do stuff that’s helpful that’s also interesting for both me and my students and then entire chemical engineering department," Dr. Kofinas said.

Terpsanitizer made at UMD

Photos by Stephanie S. Cordle

Faculty and staff have already delivered 100 bottles of the Terpsanitizer to firefighters with the Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

UMD faculty and staff deliver Terpsanitizer

Photos by Stephanie S. Cordle

UMD is ramping up production looking to donate to other first responders and community members, as well as to essential UMD staff and any students remaining on campus.

Thank you Dr. Kofinas and the entire Biomolecular Engineering Department.

Go TERPS!

