If you live in DC, you might get a call from Michelle Obama about coronavirus

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the calls will be a way to reach out and inform residents about the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — If you live in DC, you might get a call from Former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Starting this week, Michelle Obama will help D.C. get the word out about coronavirus symptoms and testing through robocalls, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Monday.

“Early on in our response, the first lady’s office reached out to us to ask how she could help,” Bowser said.

The message from the former first lady will also be delivered through the radio ad and shared on social media.

The city has already made Ward-specific calls to council members to ensure that they are informing residents in their areas about coronavirus resources and symptoms.

D.C. has also reached out to individuals with Medicaid to make sure that they are taking the necessary precautions and are aware of the tools available to keep them safe during the pandemic.

Some D.C. residents will also receive a flyer in the mail for more detailed information and an outline of coronavirus resources the city offers.

Bowser said the city continues to focus on priority, vulnerable populations and people with underlying conditions during the pandemic.

The District's vulnerable populations are identified as residents in D.C. government custody or residents in nursing homes, long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, including residents who are unsheltered, and residents at home in vulnerable situations -- domestic violence victims, those with intellectual disabilities, homebound residents, etc. -- were also identified as the city's vulnerable population.

Here are a list of hotlines for vulnerable residents: