Howard University students return to virtual learning for final days of classes

In a letter to students, the university cited a significant increase in COVID-19 cases as a reason for moving classes online.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Undergraduate students at Howard University will move to virtual learning for the final days of the semester.

In a letter to students, Provost Dr. Anthony K. Wutoh and University Dean Dr. Hugh Mighty cited a significant increase in COVID-19 positivity on campus due to the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus.

"While recent studies show that BA.2 does not cause more severe illness than the initial omicron variant, data also show that BA.2 is even more transmissible. As we noted previously, given the increased number of cases, we also have a concurrent increase in the number of residential students assigned to quarantine. The current quarantine process and protocols will remain in effect," the letter reads.

As a result, undergraduate classes held between April 14 and April 22 will be held online, according to the university. Final exams will also be held virtually.

Laboratory courses will complete the final week of labs as scheduled with strict adherence to required masking and mitigation measures.

Graduate and professional students (dentistry, divinity, education, graduate school, law, medicine, nursing and allied health, pharmacy, social work) as well as students in fine arts performance courses will maintain their previously announced in-person schedule, the university said in the letter.

Residence halls will remain open through the final examination period. All residential students are required to move out of the residence halls by May 8, 2022, as previously announced.

The university reminded students that masks remain required indoors as well as outdoors in group settings through the end of the spring 2022 semester. Students were also encouraged to get vaccinated if they haven't already.

"Your health and safety remain our priority, and we will continue to do all we can to provide a safe environment for everyone," the letter says.