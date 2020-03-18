WASHINGTON — A student at George Washington University has tested positive for the coronavirus, university officials said. The student, who lives off-campus, is currently recovering in self-isolation and receiving necessary care.

The campus is working with D.C. Health to help identify individuals who may have been in contact with the student. Some have already been notified from D.C. Health and advised to monitor their symptoms as well as self-quarantine.

In a letter sent to students and faculty on March 18, the university stressed that if you had not been notified by D.C. Health yet, you were not initially determined to have needed additional testing. Those who think they might have come in contact with a positively-tested person are encouraged to fill out this form, so school and health officials can get in contact.

Additionally, students can call the Colonial Health Center at 202-994-5300 for more assistance as well as their health care providers.

In an attempt to minimize chances the virus could travel through lecture halls and student venues, the university announced March 16 that after spring break and beginning March 23, most GW classes will move online and will remain online through the end of the spring semester.

As well as moving to online learning, GWU canceled in-person commencement for the 2020 school year. Students living in dormitories are expected to move out by 5 p.m. March 20,

Other colleges and universities in the DMV are taking similiar footsteps, with campuses like Georgetown and University of Maryland switching to online learning only.

