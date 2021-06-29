Governor Northam says Commonwealth on right road out of pandemic

Despite the presence of the Delta COVID-19 variant in Virginia, Governor Ralph Northam said vaccinated people can return to near-normal lives as much as possible.

NORFOLK, Va. — It has been a long road since March 2020, when states competed for precious PPE and COVID-19 tests were tough to come by.

Now in the summer of 2021, vaccine numbers are up, the state's positivity rate is below two percent, and masks are mostly off.

Even with concerning news of highly transmissible coronavirus variants in the state, Governor Ralph Northam says he's largely encouraged at where Virginia currently stands.

"For those who have been vaccinated, I think they can return to as near-normal lives as possible. But those who haven't, they need to be careful because the virus is still out there," Northam said in an exclusive interview with 13News Now.

Northam shied away from grading the state's overall performance during the pandemic but said it did bring into focus inequities in the state's healthcare system, with some of those gaps closed by Medicaid expansion.

The pandemic also pointed out the need for a significant investment in broadband expansion to keep schools connected with students.

"It's been my goal all along, but it's brought into focus that all Virginians need broadband," Northam said.

He acknowledged again, the frustrations of those who have hit a wall in trying to get their unemployment benefits, slightly changing his tone.

"I would encourage those who are in the appeals process to be patient and persistent as we'll get to them as soon as possible," Northam added.

The governor says it's important to remember the 11,000 lives lost to COVID-19 and the thousands more who battled the virus and still have lingering effects. COVID-19 is the new pre-existing condition, and the Commonwealth must be prepared to deal with it long term.

"We need to make sure as we move forward, that we can take care of their needs. And we will," Northam insisted.

Northam said Virginia went into the pandemic in a strong position and came out even stronger. He said credit is due to so many dedicated health experts and volunteers.

To complete the journey, Northam said everyone needs to get vaccinated.

"This has brought out so many good people, and I have been so impressed as I travel across Virginia, all of the people who have volunteered, how people have come together to be part of the solution," the governor said.