FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Health Department is reporting three additional deaths due to complications of COVID-19 – bringing the total number of deaths in the county to five.

Health Department officials say that a male in his 60s, a male in his 80s, and a male in his 90s were all were hospitalized at the time of their deaths and were previously included in case reporting.

“We are saddened by these additional deaths in our community caused by COVID-19,” Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, Director of Health said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones. Please remember to wash your hands thoroughly and often, cover your coughs and sneezes, avoid touching your face, stay home if you are sick, and abide by Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘stay at home’ order.”

The Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday confirmed there are more than 1,500 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths in the commonwealth.

This update comes after Northam announced Monday that a mandatory stay at home order has been issued, similar to Maryland's stay-at-home order that was issued earlier Monday morning.

The mandatory stay-at-home order would still allow for people to leave their homes for certain essential activities like shopping for food and seeking medical treatment.

“We are in a public health crisis, and we need everyone to take this seriously and act responsibly,” Northam said. “Our message to Virginians is clear: stay home."

Officials say those numbers will continue to rise as more people are being tested.

Northam said the coronavirus outbreak has led to a "new normal" that is likely to last months, not weeks, as we have not seen a peak in COVID-19 cases. On March 27, he announced that he and other Governors have requested President Trump to create a federal testing site for workers in the DMV regions, citing that 360,00 live in the area.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

