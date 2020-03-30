WASHINGTON — A woman that was trapped by an elevator in her private D.C. home on Sunday died.

Police have now taken over the investigation, and the exact cause of her death is not known.

Around 7:40 p.m. D.C. Fire and Rescue crews responded to the 3100 block of Davenport Street, Northwest.

When firefighters arrived in the home, they found the woman partially trapped underneath an elevator in the home, according to D.C. Fire.

Firefighters reportedly moved the elevator and moved the woman from under the elevator, but she died at the scene.

"Sadly, the victim has suffered fatal injuries. D.C.'s bravest have turned the scene over to D.C. Police Department," said D.C. Fire in a tweet.

RELATED: Instacart workers seek strike as jobs get busier, riskier during coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: One dead after 66 residents at a nursing home in Mount Airy test positive for COVID-19

RELATED: DC coronavirus updates: 5 deaths in the District, including member of Bowser's staff

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.