WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser along with city leaders announced unemployment and small business resources after approving a COVID-19 Relief Bill for residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 53,000 people have filed for unemployment in D.C. since March 6, Department of Employment Resources Director Unique Morris Hughes said.

There are a number of resources for those impacted by the pandemic, Bowser said. Some individuals may be eligible for food, cash, and medical assistance during this time, Bowser said.

To apply, residents can fax or drop off an application or call the D.C. Service Center at 202-737-5355.

Unemployment Benefits

Unemployment benefits have also been expanded and enhanced to meet the needs of people who were left jobless during the pandemic. To access those resources, visit www.does.dc.gov.

To begin the process of filing for your unemployment benefits, you will need to have the following information readily available:

Your social security number

Your most recent 30-day employer’s name, address, phone number and dates of employment

Your Alien Registration Number, if you are not a U.S. citizen

Your DD214, if you are ex-military

Your Standard Form 8 or Standard Form 50, if you are a former federal employee

Severance pay information (only applicable if you did or will receive severance pay)

Pension

Small Businesses

Small businesses in the area can also benefit from resources due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Small Business Administration has also provided programs, grants, and loans business owners can access to keep their establishments afloat.

For more information, visit www.sba.org or call 202-727-3900 to apply.

"We need everybody to focus on research," Bowser said. "Find out what federal resources are available to you."

D.C. now reports 1,440 positive cases of coronavirus in the District. That's a one-day increase of 229 cases. D.C. said 27 people have died as a result of the virus.

