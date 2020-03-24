WASHINGTON — In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus is the District, the mayor's office announced closures of in-person customer service centers at the Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, and Department of Transportation effective Wednesday, March 25.

Mayor Bowser also extended deadlines for government documents, inspections, and other requirements.

Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV)

DC DMV remains operational with most employees working remotely and most necessary services provided online. All in-person services are suspended effective March 25. In-person services at Adjudication Services are set to resume on Monday, April 27. All other in-person services at DC DMV locations (e.g., Inspection Station and Service Centers) are set to resume on Tuesday, April 28. Listed below is important information about key services:

DMV has extended the expiration date for all documents expiring March 1 through April 28, including driver licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations, inspections, ticket payments and ticket adjudication responses, until May 15.

All driver licenses, vehicle registrations, and vehicle inspections scheduled to expire have been granted a waiver without penalty until DC DMV reopens at full operating capacity.

All tickets will remain in their current status until May 15, and no additional penalties will be added during this period. In the interim, the public is encouraged to request adjudication and pay tickets online.

Additionally, all driver license suspensions and revocations will be paused until DC DMV returns to full operating capacity.

DC DMV customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dc.dmv.gov

Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA)

DCRA remains operational, but the in-person Permit, Business License, Residential Center and Home Owner Center will be unavailable to the general public beginning Wednesday, March 25. In-person operations are set to resume on Monday, April 27. DCRA online services remain available, and customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dcra.dc.gov. Below are options for obtaining various DCRA services:

Permit/Plan Reviews: All permit applications and plan reviews are online including “walk thrus” for small construction projects of 1,000 sq. ft, supplemental permits, and elevator certificates. Video consultations are available for large construction projects greater than 1,000 sq. ft. Payments can be made by credit card, or checks can be mailed to a lock box.

All permit applications and plan reviews are online including “walk thrus” for small construction projects of 1,000 sq. ft, supplemental permits, and elevator certificates. Video consultations are available for large construction projects greater than 1,000 sq. ft. Payments can be made by credit card, or checks can be mailed to a lock box. Business/License Division: Any business licenses, professional/occupational licenses, vending licenses, etc. that expire during the declared emergency will be considered valid, and people will have until 45 days after the declared emergency is over to renew their licenses. Please note all of the following can be done online at any time: apply for/renew a business license, register a corporation, and form an LLC.

Any business licenses, professional/occupational licenses, vending licenses, etc. that expire during the declared emergency will be considered valid, and people will have until 45 days after the declared emergency is over to renew their licenses. Please note all of the following can be done online at any time: apply for/renew a business license, register a corporation, and form an LLC. Corporate Filings : Customers filing 2020 biennial reports between April 2 and June 1 will not incur the late filing fee. The same is true for trade name renewals.

: Customers filing 2020 biennial reports between April 2 and June 1 will not incur the late filing fee. The same is true for trade name renewals. Construction : Construction continues to be allowed in the District Monday – Saturday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm without any special permits. DCRA inspectors are continuing to investigate reports of illegal construction throughout the District. DCRA will also continue to perform housing inspections, but will only be providing limited abatement services during the current public health emergency.

: Construction continues to be allowed in the District Monday – Saturday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm without any special permits. DCRA inspectors are continuing to investigate reports of illegal construction throughout the District. DCRA will also continue to perform housing inspections, but will only be providing limited abatement services during the current public health emergency. Consumer Protection: Consumer protection complaints will continue to be investigated, and we encourage residents to report fraudulent and illegal behavior on the DCRA website.



Customers with questions about how to use any services online, can use the live chat feature on DCRA’s website during normal business hours, or contact DCRA at (202) 442-4400 or dcra@dc.gov.

District Department of Transportation (DDOT)

In-person services at DDOT’s Public Space Regulation Division at 1100 4th Street NSW are unavailable to the public effective March 25. Residents can use DDOT’s online public space permitting service, Transportation Online Permitting System (TOPS), to apply for and renew public space permits. Payments can be made through the PayPal portal in TOPS. Please visit ocfo.dc.gov for more information about cash and check payments.

RELATED: DC Mayor Bowser to close non-essential businesses; $1M fund to provide access for DCPS students' distance learning

RELATED: LIST: These are the only businesses to remain open in Maryland

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: 700+ cases across the DMV, Virginia closes schools for year, Maryland closes non-essential businesses