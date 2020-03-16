WASHINGTON — Following Gov. Larry Hogan's move to shut down all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms across the state of Maryland, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is doing the same in the District, announcing the order effective Monday at 10 p.m. Drive-thru, carryout, take-out, and food delivery will still be available.

Bowser's decision to shut down businesses is in an effort to limit day-to-day interactions and to encourage social distancing in order to stop the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

This announcement comes just hours after the mayor issued the new guidelines for bars and restaurants.

The new restrictions include the prohibition of bar seating, tables for more than six people and the operation of nightclubs entirely. Service to standing customers will also be suspended, and tables must be at least six feet apart.

Jose Andres, a popular D.C. based chef, closed all the restaurants he owns in the District. He will be doing a menu that is reduced in price and with a limited menu, for carryout orders.

D.C. restaurants saw a near 40 percent drop in customers and reservations from March 8 to March 12, as coronavirus continues to spread, according to data provided by Open Table.

The data is collected from 60,000 restaurants in the District from online reservations, phone reservations, and walk-ins.

While business was steady through February, with even a spike at the beginning of the month, the data shows that since the end of February, through mid-March, this has changed.

