WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday expressed her outrage and demanded action after the District was given only $500 million -- $725 million less than states -- in the Senate-approved $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The 50 states in the nation receive a direct payment of $1.25 billion and some cities with larger populations in those states get additional funding, officials said.

With the exception of representation in the Senate, D.C. is treated like a state in every other aspect, like tax revenue. The District also has a larger population than Vermont and Wyoming, two states which will receive the full $1.25 billion funding.

Bowser said federal leaders are treating D.C. like a territory and she wants lawmakers to treat D.C. fairly. Bowser said the District not only has a larger population than several other states, but residents pay more taxes than some states as well.

"We just need to be treated fairly. We just want what every taxpaying American is getting out of this bill," Bowser said. "Everybody who lives and works here has a stake in that."

A letter was sent to Senate officials, telling lawmakers to "right this wrong" and to fill the inequity gap of $725 million, Bowser said.

D.C. Council members were told last week that if the coronavirus pandemic lasts until June, there will be $500 million in lost revenue, and this raises concerns about liquidity issues.

"We have to manage what’s coming in, so we can manage the basic operation of government,” Bowser said.

D.C. council chair Phil Mendelson said this isn't a statehood issue, it's a public health issue.

"It needs to be equal as to what the states are receiving," Mendelson said.

Sen, Tim Kaine, D-Va., told WTOP on Thursday morning that he thought the discrepancy in funding for DC was an "error" and that having to vote on this bill through the process of social distancing and telework has "led to some glitches" like this. He did not elaborate on when or if the discrepancy would be addressed.

