WASHINGTON — D.C Department of Corrections union officials are addressing the lawsuit brought against the D.C. Central Detention Facility by the Public Defender Service and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Members of the Fraternal Order of Police and the DOC Labor Committee, along with their lawyer, J. Michael Hannon, are expected to share details on the lawsuit.

District firefighters and police tested positive for the coronavirus as have several inmates in DOC's custody.

DOC reported on March 31 that a 25-year-old male inmate in their custody tested positive for COVID-19. He was moved from the Correctional Treatment Facility, D Building to the quarantine unit on March 26 as a precautionary measure after a person from his original unit tested positive for coronavirus, department officials said.

The man was placed in isolation in a Special Management Unit and is being monitored in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Two other positive cases reported include a 37-year-old and 38-year-old. Both inmates were also housed in the Correctional Treatment Facility, D Building, before being moved to the quarantine unit on March 26. It's unclear if this incident is related to the new case reported on Tuesday.

There are now six inmates who have tested positive in DOC custody.

Earlier in March, 65 inmates were quarantined after coming in contact with a U.S. Marshal who tested positive for the virus.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said that MPD has expanded the criteria they are using to determine which arrestees are released on, "citation pending a future court date."

He said that his staff is monitoring the lockup list, in an effort to bring fewer people to the court system.

DOC’s Medical Department and Unity Health Care have been working alongside D.C. Health to conduct contact tracing and other efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of the inmates and staff in DOC facilities, officials said.

