WASHINGTON — A second resident in D.C. Department of Corrections custody tested positive for COVID-19, law enforcement officials said Friday. He is currently receiving treatment and in isolation.

The 44-year-old man was not housed in the same unit with the first positive case the D.C. DOC saw, a 20-year-old man who was confirmed to have the virus on March 25.

Instead, he lived in the D wing of the treatment facility in a double-occupancy cell. His cellmate has been moved to quarantine, a press release from the correctional facility said.

As coronavirus continues to impact the DMV, advocates and members of D.C. government have pushed for measures to help manage it's spread -- including asking police to make fewer arrests. Emergency legislation from D.C. Council issued on March 17 gives the DOC the ability to release those sentenced in the jail on misdemeanor charges.

RELATED: 65 inmates in self-quarantine, 1 tested for coronavirus at DC jail

Earlier in March, 65 inmates were quarantined after coming in contact with a U.S. Marshal who tested positive for the virus.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said that MPD has expanded the criteria they will use to determine which arrestees are released on "citation pending a future court date." He said that his staff will be monitoring the lockup list, in an effort to bring fewer people to the court system.

"The courts are really strained at the moment since they had a positive test," Newsham said.

The outside of the D.C. Department of Corrections building.

dc DOC

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates DMV: Over 1,600 cases across the DMV, 23 deaths

RELATED: Official: No Virginia inmates have tested positive for COVID-19

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.