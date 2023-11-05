Reflecting on COVID's impact as the public health emergency ends

From stay-at-home orders to virtual learning, it's been three years of changes, pivots, and innovations.

WASHINGTON — As the COVID Public Health Emergency ends Thursday, the country is reflecting on the lasting impact the pandemic has had.

No one knew what was coming when DC, Maryland, and Virginia leaders issued stay-at-home orders in March 2020.

“We’re just telling people that they need to stay in their homes except for essential and necessary things," then Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said.

COVID shut down life as people knew it as they switched to zoom meetings and living room exercises -- waiting for the all clear.

That wouldn't come for years...and it's still not "all clear."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report more than 1.1 million U.S. deaths after three years -- with still more people getting sick and dying each week.

"About an hour after I left him, he passed away," Joan Bryan said of her 80-year-old father in 2020. He died in the nursing home where he lived from COVID.

As time passed, people were allowed to leave their homes for more than just "essentials," but with a caveat.

"If you leave home, you should wear a mask," DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said in September 2020.

As patrons returned to restaurants, workers said they started to face backlash from customers who didn't want to follow those rules.

“This isn’t something I created, it’s the law at this point, and I also just don’t want to get sick," restaurant worker Andrew Alfonso said in August 2020.

Those challenges also lead to innovations, like streateries.

“Can this be a safer option, because dining inside is scary," Roofers Union General Manager David Delaplaine said in June 2020.

Schools also learned how to teach students virtually. It was a safer option in terms of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, but many families reported learning loss amongst their kids.

So when an eventual back to in-person learning came in 2021 and 2022, students celebrated.

"I'm excited," one Prince William County student said.

The ending of the public health emergency means no more guaranteed free COVID tests, but most with private and public health insurance should still be able to access them for free.