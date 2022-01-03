What's the COVID-19 risk in my county? Here's how to check

WASHINGTON — As a DMV resident, we know you're probably wondering how to maneuver the pandemic in between three states and several counties.
Well, we're going to break down the right tool to keep you informed before you pay a visit to a neighboring jurisdiction. Knowing your COVID-19 status is one thing, but knowing your risk and exposure is the key.
While COVID-19 levels have decreased, it's important to continue to track the latest data in D.C., Maryland and Virginia counties. Folks can now go on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website and use an interactive CDC color-coded mask map or a tool that specifies the level of COVID-19 risk in your county, counties across the region and country.
"Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 based on the COVID-19 Community Level in your area," the CDC said on its website.
Here's how:
1. Click here to access CDC's COVID-19 by County page.
2. Once on the page, there will be a "COVID-19 County Check" tool that'll ask you to insert a location (state) and the county you want to check.
3. Insert info and hit "Go"
4. Below what you inserted you will either see Low (green), Medium (yellow), or High (orange) as the measured community level.
5. You can also use the CDC's interactive U.S. COVID-19 Community Levels by County Map. With this step, you can click on the state, then use your mouse to hover over or click the region you would like to know.
Here are the suggestions and prevention steps you should take based on the measured county community level:
Note - Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area, according to the CDC.
Low:
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
Medium:
- If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
High:
- Wear a mask indoors in public
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
Starting next week, homes across the county will be able to order four more free rapid at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government. These tests are fast and fairly accurate, and public health officials said they're critical to limiting the spread of COVID-19.
