x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

What's the COVID-19 risk in my county? Here's how to check

The CDC released new county-by-county designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

WASHINGTON — As a DMV resident, we know you're probably wondering how to maneuver the pandemic in between three states and several counties.

Well, we're going to break down the right tool to keep you informed before you pay a visit to a neighboring jurisdiction. Knowing your COVID-19 status is one thing, but knowing your risk and exposure is the key.

While COVID-19 levels have decreased, it's important to continue to track the latest data in D.C., Maryland and Virginia counties. Folks can now go on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website and use an interactive CDC color-coded mask map or a tool that specifies the level of COVID-19 risk in your county, counties across the region and country.

"Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 based on the COVID-19 Community Level in your area," the CDC said on its website.

Here's how:

1. Click here to access CDC's COVID-19 by County page.

2. Once on the page, there will be a "COVID-19 County Check" tool that'll ask you to insert a location (state) and the county you want to check.

3. Insert info and hit "Go"

4. Below what you inserted you will either see Low (green), Medium (yellow), or High (orange) as the measured community level.

5. You can also use the CDC's interactive U.S. COVID-19 Community Levels by County Map. With this step, you can click on the state, then use your mouse to hover over or click the region you would like to know.

Here are the suggestions and prevention steps you should take based on the measured county community level:

Note - Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area, according to the CDC. 

Low:

Medium:

High: 

Starting next week, homes across the county will be able to order four more free rapid at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government. These tests are fast and fairly accurate, and public health officials said they're critical to limiting the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: White House unveils new COVID preparedness plan to combat future variants

RELATED: Yes, some free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government are made in China

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

White House announces new approach to coping with COVID-19