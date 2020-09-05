Coronavirus live updates: DC won't address reopening until after May 15, coronavirus fight far from over in Prince George's County

The coronavirus impact on the DMV continues to grow. Here are the latest updates.

WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to reduce the disease.

This blog details the latest updates from DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

Saturday, May 9:

Friday, May 8:

A spokesperson for Arlington County said the county is not planning to reopen with the rest of the state on May 15 because of the high number of cases reported in the county.

A Tuscarora High School staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus in Loudoun County.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) has been designated to receive more than $30 million in Federal funding to support Ride On bus operations during and after the COVID-19 health crisis.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department (FCFRD) accelerated the timeline of its current recruit class to augment the department’s pandemic response, with 53 new firefighters and paramedics being sworn in.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says that the original target reopening date of May 15 is likely not looking possible for the District. Her social distancing orders are set to expire then, and Bowser said she will decide with her advisory board in the upcoming days on whether or not she will extend those restrictions. A briefing with that information isn't expected until after May 15.

Prince George's County health officials say the coronavirus is the county's leading cause of death.

D.C. health officials report 245 new coronavirus cases and 19 additional deaths. It's the District's second-highest single-day increase to date.

Maryland now has more than 30,000 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. Health officials say there was a one-day increase of 1,111 cases and 52 deaths.

Virginia health officials report a one-day increase of 772 new coronavirus cases in the commonwealth. An additional 42 people have died due to the virus. Data shows the state's 7-day average of cases is on a downward trend since the pandemic began.

Thursday, May 7:

Maryland hospitals are seeing big losses due to the coronavirus.

With new data highlighting D.C. neighborhoods, WUSA9 reached out to Connor Maxwell to better understand why certain neighborhoods in the district are seeing higher numbers.

Each jurisdiction has a different timeline of when they plan on fully reopening. Here's what you can do right now:

D.C. reports 193 new cases of coronavirus. Health officials say an additional 8 lives were lost due to the virus.

Virginia reports 1,314 new cases of coronavirus with 56 new deaths in the commonwealth .

Maryland now reports 1,211 new coronavirus cases and 63 additional deaths due to the virus.

Nearly 3.2 million workers applied for unemployment last week, raising the total layoffs since the coronavirus struck to 33 million.

Wednesday, May 6:

Maryland is now allowing certain outdoor activities to resume starting tomorrow, May 7, says Governor Larry Hogan. This includes golfing, fishing, camping and tennis, as well as the reopening of state parks and beaches.

Schools in Maryland are closed for the rest of the academic school year, State Superintendent Karen Salmon announces. Distance learning and online curriculum will continue.

DC releases neighborhood coronavirus data after 16th Street Heights and Columbia Heights neighborhoods in Wards 4 and 5 have the largest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Important Update: The overnight process to compile all of the investigation and laboratory report data experienced a technical error that has resulted in information being unavailable for reporting. VDH is working to resolve the error and will update the information as soon as possible.

D.C.'s daily new cases have returned to more normal numbers following the spike on Friday. D.C. reports 139 new cases of coronavirus and 14 additional deaths due to the virus in the District. DC Health officials say there are now 5,461 positive cases reported in D.C. with 277 people dead.

Key Facts

Criteria for Phase One of reopening is 14-day decline in number of cases. You can see how many cases have been reported each day below.

events with more than 10 people remain banned.

D.C.-Baltimore area recognized as "emerging hot spot"

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are under States of Emergency

D.C., Maryland and Virginia remain under stay-at-home orders

Face masks required for shoppers on essential trips in D.C. and Maryland

Restaurants are carry-out, drive-through or delivery only

Teleworking for non-essential D.C. government workers is extended in the District until May 15

Public schools in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are closed.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have ordered all non-essential businesses to close

Maryland and Virginia primaries delayed

The first case was discovered on March 5

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.