COVID Blog: DC reports record-high number of cases

The District's previous record high was set back in May.

WASHINGTON — It's Saturday November 28, and D.C. has hit a new record-high number of coronavirus cases. Health officials in the District reported 371 new cases on Saturday, topping the previous high number of 335 set on May 1.

The new record comes on the heels of consecutive days with more than 200 new cases reported on Friday (201) and Thursday (220), which drove D.C.'s case average to 192 cases per day, also its highest average since May.

The new numbers come as some people look ahead to the rest of the holiday season following Thanksgiving. On Friday we spoke to some residents getting COVID-19 tests.

“Now with the holidays, even though we celebrated separately, you want to make sure that you’re extra cautious, extra careful, especially with the virus on the rise," Helena Dechant said.

Workers at the Nationals testing site said the Friday after Thanksgiving, however, saw shorter lines than usual -- and people getting tested said the process moved exponentially faster than they experienced over the summer.

In case you’re in a hurry and just looking for the numbers, here’s how things look today: