WASHINGTON — Three people in Maryland are confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus and officials are providing an update on situation Friday morning.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will provide an update on the confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Montgomery County during a news conference Friday morning.

Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday declared a state of emergency after three patients -- Montgomery County residents – tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore has confirmed the first three positive cases of novel coronavirus in Maryland," Hogan said in a statement. "The patients, who contracted the virus while traveling overseas, are in good condition."

The patients were identified as a married couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s who traveled together. They are in good condition and remain in quarantine, Hogan said.

"A thorough investigation is underway to fully determine any of their potential recent interactions with the public," Hogan said.

