WASHINGTON — Employees at the Securities and Exchange Commission's DC headquarters are asked to stay at home due to the coronavirus scare, the first major federal employer turning to telework around the DMV.

The SEC announced the decision Monday evening in an email, a day after the Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 2,000 points. The email, which was sent around 8 p.m. to employees, said those working on the 9th floor of the office are encouraged to telework "out of an abundance of caution."

"Out of an abundance of caution, effective immediately the SEC is requiring all Headquarters personnel (employees and contractors) who work on the 9th floor to telework,” the email read.

According to the Washington Post, who first reported the decision, the email also stated that an employee for the SEC was treated for "respiratory symptoms" on Monday and was told by a physician that coronavirus could be a possibility.

The SEC employs more than 4,000 people across the country.

“Even with increased telework, the SEC remains able and committed to fully executing its mission on behalf of investors, including monitoring market function and working closely with other regulators and market participants," an SEC spokesperson said.

