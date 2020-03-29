MOUNT AIRY, Md. — Maryland health officials announced a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Mount Airy. Sixty-six residents at Pleasant View Nursing Home tested positive for COVID-19, and 11 are currently hospitalized.

"Multiple state agencies are on the scene and working closely with the local health department and the facility as they take urgent steps to protect additional residents and staff who may have been exposed," Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement.

Hogan reiterated the increased vulnerability of older patients and those with preexisting conditions to the virus, and urged everyone to continue staying at home when possible to stop the spread.

Gov. Hogan also announced that the state's death toll had doubled, bringing the state total to 10 coronavirus deaths. The five individuals who passed away included a Prince George’s County resident in his 50s; a Charles County resident in his 50s; a Wicomico County resident in her 60s with underlying medical conditions; a Baltimore City resident in her 60s with underlying medical conditions; and a Baltimore City resident in her 80s with underlying medical conditions.

"I want to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and first responders all across our state who are working around the clock to respond to this pandemic," Hogan said. "We are leveraging the full arsenal of public health and government, but defeating this invisible enemy will require a unity of effort and spirit like nothing we have ever faced."

The state is currently reporting 992 positive cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths and 226 hospitalizations.

Three nursing homes in Montgomery County have reported positive cases of coronavirus, among residents and staff members, causing facilities across the region to enhance their infection control procedures. Three residents at Brighton Gardens in Bethesda, a staff member at the Fairland Center and a staff member at Fox Chase Rehab and Nursing, both in Silver Spring, all tested positive. The three residents were hospitalized, while the two staff members are self-quarantined.

"We continue to urge everyone in the community to follow these practices to stay well and protect those most vulnerable: do not go out unless necessary, do not gather in groups of more than 10 people, maintain distance between you and others, stay home if you are sick and wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds," Montgomery County's Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said. "We continue to provide guidance to nursing homes and long-term care facilities and have regular communication with them as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic."

