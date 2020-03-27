MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Three nursing homes in Montgomery County have reported positive cases of coronavirus, among residents and staff members, causing facilities across the region to enhance their infection control procedures.

Three residents at Brighton Gardens in Bethesda tested positive for COVId-19. Two men in their 80s, and one man in his 60s are currently hospitalized. All staff and residents in contact with those who tested positive have been notified and asked to self-quarantine.

A staff member at the Fairland Center and a staff member at Fox Chase Rehab and Nursing, both in Silver Spring, also tested positive, and are both self-quarantining. Currently, no residents or staff members of either facility have shown signs of illness or been asked to self-quarantine.

Both staff members live outside of Montgomery County, and the county health department is assisting in contact tracing.

All three affected facilities have increased their infection control procedures.

"Enhanced procedures include temperature checks twice daily for residents and staff and continued monitoring for symptoms, physical separation of residents to lower risk of exposure, no new admissions, and no group gatherings or activities," a county press release said.

Montgomery County's Health Officer, Dr. Travis Gayles, said all five infected Marylanders are being closely monitored for any change in their health.

"We continue to urge everyone in the community to follow these practices to stay well and protect those most vulnerable: do not go out unless necessary, do not gather in groups of more than 10 people, maintain distance between you and others, stay home if you are sick and wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds," Gayles said. "We continue to provide guidance to nursing homes and long-term care facilities and have regular communication with them as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic."

