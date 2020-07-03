WASHINGTON — Growing concerns of the coronavirus have left many major travel services on temporary hold and agencies to restructure operation hours. Now, those who take the non-stop Acela train from D.C. and N.Y. may have to rethink their commute.

Amtrak announced Friday it will be canceling non-stop Acela service from D.C. to New York in preparation for coronavirus safety. The service, which launched just last fall, will not be active starting next Tuesday, March 10, through May 26.

"As we are experiencing some reduced demand for our service, we are making temporary adjustments to our schedule, such as removing train cars or canceling trains when there is a convenient alternative with a similar schedule that will have minimal impact to customers," Amtrak's website read.

So, what happens if you already purchased a ticket for a trip that falls in that time period? If your reservation was purchased before April 30, Amtrak has suspended the usual change fees for those who need to switch plans.

Amtrak is just one of many transportation hubs around the District that are prepping for the virus's impact. Metro upgraded it's Pandemic Task Force to Phase 2 on Friday, the same day that Amtrak announced it's cancellations.

For those who are wanting to change their reservations and check the status of their Amtrak ride, please visit their website.

