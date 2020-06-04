ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The City of Alexandria and the Alexandria Health Department confirmed Sunday 11 additional cases of COVID-19 in the city, bringing the total of confirmed positive cases to 104.

Health Department officials said the new confirmed cases were from tests done four to eight days prior.

"This lag in test results underscores the continued need for all community members to stay home as much as possible, even if they don't have a diagnosed illness," Health Department officials said in a release.

The Health Department is currently in the process of contacting all confirmed cases and providing them guidance on how to give to their close contacts, people who came within six feet of cases for more than 10 minutes, while also calling close contacts of confirmed cases in high-risk settings (e.g. nursing homes, assisted living facilities, healthcare centers).

"All close contacts are asked to self-quarantine and actively monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms. If they start experiencing symptoms, they are advised to seek medical care if their symptoms are severe or if they are healthcare workers or first responders," officials said.

City of Alexandria officials said that the rise in cases throughout the city is likely due to a combination of the additional testing capacity through private healthcare providers as well as an increase in community transmission.

The Virginia Department of Health confirmed Sunday there are more than 2,600 positive COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths in the commonwealth. That number comes after Gov. Ralph Northam announced the state has received a Major Disaster Declaration to aid in the Commonwealth’s response to coronavirus on April 2.

Back on March 12, the City of Alexandria had it's first "presumptive positive" coronavirus case. The announcement came an hour after Longwood University announced a case on its campus.

