ALEXANDRIA, Va. — As the coronavirus pandemic causes so much uncertainty a group of Alexandria, Virginia, based volunteers want to remove some of it.

'Alive!' is pledging to hand out groceries every week --- until this virus is over.

On Saturday morning, volunteers told WUSA9 that they were surprised by the response they got this morning.

"We did not know what to expect today. We're trying to do a trunk to truck delivery. So we have a truck out here … we had three and we're down to our last one," said one woman with the organization.

Alive! has been helping neighbors for more than 50 years.

Volunteers estimate they handed out about 20,000 meals on Saturday — giving each car enough food to feed a family of four all week.

"We're trying to give people subsistence food to carry people over during the COVID-19 pandemic, and keep that social distancing as best we can," added the Alive! member that WUSA9 spoke to.

More than 500 cars lined up until supplies ran out. Volunteers say they'll be back at it again, in the same place and time- next week.

Alive! says the best way to offer support is through cash donations so they can provide more donations and you won't spread the virus. They're also happy to have volunteers, if you're healthy.

