$6M in rental assistance for Prince George's County residents impacted by pandemic

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is relaunching a multi-million-dollar renter's assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19.

Back in May, $8 million was made available for Prince George’s County renters impacted by coronavirus through the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Because of incomplete applications filled out by renters, Alsobrooks said only $2.1 million in funding was disbursed.

This time around, the County said they’ve made a big change in how the program is being implemented so that the remaining funding gets to those who need it most.

"We don't want people who need this assistance to go without it, which is why the reimagined relaunch of the rental assistance program actually puts the responsibility and onus on the landlord, and actually gives them the opportunity as well to file on behalf of renters," Alsobrooks said.

"We know we have a very large number of individuals who need rental assistance," she said. "The challenge we had is that we were actually not seeing the numbers we expected in terms of applicants because many were filing incomplete applications with missing information when we were trying to call to get follow-up information."



The deadline for submitting applications for this program is Tuesday, Nov. 10, but funds are being disbursed on a first-come-first-served basis so Alsobrooks is encouraging landlords to apply immediately.

"Landlords must show that the tenants have a valid lease agreement, the tenant's annual income does not exceed 80% of the area median income, as determined by HUD, and the household has a COVID-19 triggering event," Alsobrooks said.

COVID-19 triggering events include:

Being laid off

Place of employment has closed

Reduction in hours of work

Staying home to care for children due to closure of day care and/or school

Lost child or spousal support

Unable to find employment due to COVID-19

Unwilling or unable to participate in your previous employment due to existing underlying health conditions that may place you at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to CDC guidelines

According to the new iteration of this program, owners, landlords or property managers may apply for each tenant’s passed due rental payments beginning on or after April 1, 2020. Disbursements will be based on the actual rent and are capped at $1,800 per month for up to six months.