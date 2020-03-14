MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Health announced Friday afternoon that the county's first three positive COVID-19 cases have fully recovered.

It has been a little more than a week since the first cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the DMV. Gov. Larry Hogan announced March 5 that a married couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s who had traveled on an MS A'Sara Egyptian cruise down the Nile River tested positive for the virus.

Now, health officials are reporting that three of Montgomery County's coronavirus patients have recovered.

"I'm happy to report that the first three cases reported last Thursday have all been cleared to return back to their normal daily schedules," Dr. Travis Gayles, Montgomery County Health Officer, said.

Gayles also noted that the remaining three coronavirus patients in Montgomery County are "doing well clinically, are stable and they are at home receiving supportive care."

Maryland currently has 17 cases of coronavirus reported throughout the state, with seven in Prince George's County, six in Montgomery County, one in Harford County and one in Baltimore County; two additional cases have been reported, but not specified geographically.

Gov. Hogan announced Thursday that all Maryland public schools would be closed from March 16-27, as well as issuing a state of emergency, activating the National Guard and signing an executive order closing the port of Baltimore from cruise ships.

Montgomery County health officials emphasized that anyone experiencing symptoms should call their doctor first before making a visit to the office.

"The decision to test someone for COVID-19 will be determined by health officials working in conjunction with a provider," Maryland health officials said in a press release. "Currently, there is not on-demand testing available."

The Village at Rockville, where one of the first positive cases in Maryland was confirmed, will have its staff, residents and family members of residents be tested, as well as anyone there who wants to be tested.

According to state officials, the Maryland Health Benefits Exchange is establishing a special enrollment period through Maryland Health Connection specifically for the coronavirus, though the federal marketplace is not offering this.

"We wanted to do so to give peace of mind to Maryland residents," Gov. Hogan said.

