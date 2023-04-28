Bowie State holds mental health expo Saturday

Officials claim the free event was developed last year as a way to connect D.C. youth with available resources to support their well being and behavioral health.

BOWIE, Md. — As more and more young Americans face mental health challenges, one university in Prince George's County, Maryland has decided to take action.

Bowie State University is holding its 2nd annual Greatest of All Time (GOAT) Youth Mental Health Expo from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Student Center on campus Saturday.

Officials say the free event was developed last year as a way to connect D.C. youth with available resources to support their well being and behavioral health.

Studies show mental illness is on the rise for people ages 18-24, and that nearly one in three teenagers has an anxiety disorder.

Compared to last year, officials say they have already seen triple the number of people registering for the event, illustrating the demand and need for it.

The expo will have workshops, entertainers, exhibitors, open mic, dancing, speakers, and more.

It's held in partnership with Volunteers of America Chesapeake and Carolinas, Prince George’s Health Department, the Step Forward Program, and the Bowie State University Graduate Student Association.

Registration is free and required in order to attend the event.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.