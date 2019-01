WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A fire broke out on the roof at a popular restaurant in Northeast D.C. on Thursday, officials said.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a fire at RedRocks, a Neapolitan Bistro, in the 1300 block of H Street.

Fire officials said the fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.