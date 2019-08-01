FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Logon to Google’s homepage and you’ll see the artwork of from a second-grader in Fairfax County.

Sarah Gomez-Lane work is the 2018 Doodle for Google winner on the US Google homepage. The Pines Spring Elementary School student drew delightful dinosaurs to highlight her dream of becoming a paleontologist, Google said.

"We fell in love with Sarah’s rendering of her dinos and were blown away by her big (you might even say “dino-sized”!) ambitions for her future, especially at her young age," Google said on its website.

For the first time in Doodle for Google’s 10-year history, Sarah got to collaborate with the doodle team to transform her artwork into an animated, interactive experience, Google said. She also received $30,000 toward a college scholarship, and her elementary school in Falls Church, Va. will receive $50,000 to spend on technology to help students like Sarah continue to pursue what inspires them.

For its 10th year, Google asked students to respond to "What inspires me..." and they received doodles depicting everything from love of a family and food to a passion for intergalactic roller coasters, the company says.

Sarah beat out hundreds of thousands of other submissions.

Google says the guest judges this year were Jimmy Fallon, host of "The Tonight Show," Kermit the Frog and the 2018 National Teacher of the Year, Mandy Manning.