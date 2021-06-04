Washington & Lee University to keep Confederate's name

The board said it would rename the Lee Chapel on campus, and they are dropping Founders Day.

LEXINGTON, Va. — Washington and Lee University’s trustees have voted against removing the name of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The board voted 22-6 to keep the current name.

Friday's announcement follows an 11-month review of the name, symbols and other issues related to the Virginia school's history and campus environment.

And the board says it's addressing problems by committing $225 million to scholarships and student support, and creating a center for the study of Southern race relations, culture and politics.

