16 Montgomery County Public Schools go virtual for 10 days

MCPS' interim superintendent Monifa McKnight has previously called virtual learning a "last resort" option.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — More Montgomery County Public Schools are making the decision to briefly return to virtual learning, based on staffing concerns and COVID metrics. Sixteen MCPS facilities will remain virtual from Jan. 20 through Jan. 29, returning to in-person learning Jan. 31.

“The challenges that are presented by COVID-19 are unlike anything our school system has ever experienced," McKnight said during Tuesday's Council meeting. "We’re all first-timers at this.”

The schools going virtual are:

Beall Elementary School

Briggs Chaney Middle School

Brookhaven Elementary School

Clopper Mill Elementary School

Captain James E. Daly Elementary School

Gaithersburg Elementary School

Glenallan Elementary School

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School

Lakelands Park Middle School

Neelsville Middle School

Paint Branch High School

RICA – John L. Gildner Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents

Sargent Shriver Elementary School

Twinbrook Elementary School

Watkins Mill Elementary School

Whetstone Elementary School

"The decision to pause in-person instruction involves the examination of a number of key factors ... ranging from specific programs to operational readiness," MCPS said in a release.

The key factors used in this decision include:

Student attendance rate (three-day average)

Staff absences (three-day average)

Number of bus routes unable to provide service in both morning and afternoon (three-day average)

Unfilled substitute requests (three-day average)

COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the past 10 days

Feedback from a multistakeholder group from the school community

Montgomery County schools began handing out free COVID test kits to all students on Jan. 10, with instructions not to come back for at least 10 days if the results are positive. School authorities are asking families to report test results by Friday using an online reporting form. Many parents, and county officials, pushed back, saying they wanted more than an honor system in place to their kids safe.

"We should be requiring students and staff to have a negative test before they walk in a school," Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker said.

McKnight also said MCPS is handing out higher-quality KN95 masks to all students and staff.

The school district said test and mask distribution is the latest effort to keep schools open in the face of crushing staff shortages due to illness. On Jan. 10, more than 1,200 teachers called out sick and 89 bus routes were canceled, according to school authorities.