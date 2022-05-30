Social media threat leads to heightened security at Winston Churchill High School Tuesday

Detectives believe there is no credible danger posed to the community and disciplinary action will be handled by Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Students, parents and teachers can expect a higher security presence at Winston Churchill High School Tuesday after a threat was reportedly posted on social media.

According to the Montgomery County Police, the threat has been investigated and documented. Detectives believe there is no credible danger posed to the community and disciplinary action will be handled by Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).

In a letter to parents, Principal John Taylor assured the community that there is "no immediate credible threat" to the school. School officials will continue to investigate the reported threat.

"Our team will work to determine and assign consequences for these behaviors, while also providing students with any needed support to stop these inappropriate behaviors," said Taylor.

The principal wrote to parents that he believed it is safe for all students to return to school following the Memorial Day holiday. However, security measures will be heightened in response to the alleged threat.

"In order to ensure that the campus and school are safe, MPD and MCPS Office School Safety and Security will be providing additional staff during arrival and throughout the day to ensure a safe and orderly school day," he explained.

Counselors and the Counseling Services Team will be available to students throughout the day.

Taylor thanked the many students, parents and staff who informed him of the reported threat.

