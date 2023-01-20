Students at a Fairfax Co. elementary school banned from playing contact sports at recess

The decision was made to ensure student safety, Mantua Elementary Principal Linda Shannon said in a letter to parents.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Mantua Elementary School Principal Linda Shannon sent a letter home to families Friday announcing that students will be banned from engaging in contact sports during recess from here on out.

The Mantua Administration made the decision Thursday to effectively ban team recreational sports that can't be supervised.

Shannon said the decision was made to ensure student safety, as there have been several avoidable injuries and spirited play that has resulted in fights that impact the school day.

Students will still be able to toss the football, shoot hoops, and play with the soccer ball at recess.

Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the allowed activities at recess is asked to contact Principal Shannon at lcshannon@fcps.edu.

Read the full letter sent to families below:

Dear Mantua Community,

Yesterday, Mantua Administration made the decision to adjust the allowable activities for students during their scheduled recess. Mantua will, for the foreseeable future, no longer allow students to play competitive, team-based contact or semi-contact sports.

It is my belief that above all else, recess needs to first and foremost be safe. In recreational settings, these team versus team sports require a referee, there are coaches, and often participants wear specialized clothing or protective equipment.

This decision was made to ensure student safety, as there have been avoidable injuries and spirited play has resulted in altercations impacting the school day.

I know this decision will be met with mixed feelings, please know that students will still be able to toss the football, they will be able to shoot hoops and play with the soccer ball – recess will still be fun!

If you have questions or concerns, please contact me at lcshannon@fcps.edu

Take good care,

Linda Shannon

Principal