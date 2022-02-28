Student member of Montgomery Co. Board of Education attacked online, officials say

"This behavior is reprehensible, particularly when adults are targeting a student," said MCPS.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Officials say the Student Member of the Board of Education in Montgomery County has become the victim of cyberbullying.

In a statement sent to WUSA9, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) says the Student Member of the Board (SMOB) Hana O’Looney, has recently had "insulting and inappropriate language" directed towards her on Twitter and other social media websites.

MCPS officials said the comments were "clearly harmful attempts at cyberbullying" and had vile language that personally attacked the student.

"This behavior is reprehensible, particularly when adults are targeting a student," said MCPS. "We are committed to respectful discourse about the important issues affecting Montgomery County Public Schools."

At a school board meeting, SMOB O'Looney said she was in favor of keeping the district's school mask requirement.

"I think our school system should follow CDC guidance at minimum," O'Looney said at the meeting. "If the CDC still says universal masking then I think that's what we should do."

MCPS is still requiring masks in school. The MCPS Board of Education will reevaluate whether masks should remain in schools on March 8.

