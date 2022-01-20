Students at 18 schools across the county have already pledged to participate in the walkouts on Friday at noon.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some Montgomery County students are planning to walk out of their schools Friday in protest of the school system’s COVID learning plan.

Currently, Montgomery County Public Schools is only allowing its schools to go virtual, on a case-by-case basis, in response to the omicron surge.

The move has been a point of contention in Montgomery County as many parents have asked for more transparency from the school system regarding how it is decides which schools go virtual and which stay in person.

On Friday, students at 18 MCPS schools will walkout with the demand make classes virtual for the next two weeks.

Participating students have branded the effort as “MCPS Students for Virtual” on social media and have distributed signs for their respective schools that read “Walkout for COVID Safety”.

'We feel unsafe' | Students at 18 Montgomery County schools plan to walkout tomorrow at 12p. They want two weeks of virtual learning in @MCPS b/c of the county's current COVID rate. Here's Poolesville HS student, Nora Rudmann, with more on @MCPSwalkout2022. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/jA4ZOQqRWA — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) January 20, 2022

Nora Rudmann, a student who attends Poolesville High School, said each school will go about its walkout differently. She said participating students are trying to work with their campus administrators.

Either way, Rudmann said she and her friends decided to organize the walkout because they feel unsafe in their learning environment as it is now in Montgomery County.

“We don’t really know what’s going on,” she said. “We’re not really getting clear communication from the county. So, we don’t know if cases are steeply rising or steeply falling right now and we’re not getting clearly told. That’s kind of a big problem.”

WUSA9 has reached out to Montgomery County Public Schools leadership to see if it has a response to the planned protests. It has yet to receive a response.

According to student organizers, students from the following schools will participate in the protest: