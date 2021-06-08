Prince George's Co. Public Schools will enforce mask-wearing for 2021-2022 school year

PGCPS CEO Monica Goldson announced the continuation of the district's mask policy on Monday, officials say.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Prince George's County Public School (PGCPS) will continue to mandate mask-wearing for all students, teachers and staff, regardless of vaccination status, for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, according to Prince George's County school officials.

PGCPS CEO Dr. Monica Goldson announced the continuation of the mask policy at an annual gathering of school system principals and leaders on Monday, officials said.

Goldson said the school district's vaccination rate among students must increase before the school system considers removing the mask mandate. PGCPS is at about a 50% vaccination rate among students who qualify.

In a recent interview with the Washington Post, Goldson said that the school district would continue to follow CDC recommendations.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), masks should still be worn in the upcoming school year by any person age 2 and above who is not fully vaccinated. However, the agency said that certain school districts may see fit to adopt universal mask requirements depending on local pandemic conditions.

Maryland government officials have also strongly recommended mask-wearing, but ultimately they let the decision fall on each individual school system.

Here's a list of mask policies for school districts in the DMV ahead of the start of in-person learning:

D.C.

D.C. Public Schools (DCPS): Masks Required

DCPS will fully re-open to all students for in-person learning starting Aug.30, and all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear face coverings until further notice, as stated in DCPS's reopening portal.

Maryland

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS): Decision TBA

MCPS has not officially determined whether students will be required to wear masks for the 2021-2022 school year, but an official announcement on their updated policies is scheduled for July 27, as stated on the district's COVID portal.

Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS): Masks Required

Prince George's County Public School will continue to mandate mask-wearing for all students and staff for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, CEO Monica Goldson announced July 26.

Washington County Public Schools: Decision TBA

“Washington County Public Schools (WCPS) has communicated with our learning community that we are prepared to begin the 2021-2022 school year by following executive orders from the Office of the Governor and the State that are in effect at that time. We are committed to providing safe and healthy schools for our students and staff as was done with all students learning in person during the 2020-2021 school year. WCPS will continue following physical distancing recommendations, implementing enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols, and encouraging healthy habits such as frequent handwashing and sanitizing. Our school families and staff can expect to learn more specific details regarding any additional health and safety precautions closer to the August 30th start date.”

Virginia

Arlington Public Schools (APS): Masks Required Indoors

Although classroom capacities will return to pre-pandemic levels, APS will continue to mandate that all staff, students and visitors wear masks while inside buildings and school busses, as stated on the district's website. However, students with recess will no longer be required to wear face coverings while outdoors.

Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS): Masks Required

As of March 3, ACPS will still require all staff, students and visitors to wear face coverings while inside buildings or on school busses, as found in the district's COVID protocols booklet.

Manassas City Public Schools (MCPS): Decision TBA

The district has not officially determined whether students will be required to wear masks for the 2021-2022 school year.

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS): Decision TBA

FCPS has not yet made a decision for the 2021-2022 school year.

“We are still reviewing the CDC guidance and are waiting on the state’s updated guidance expected on July 25," a spokesperson for the district said. "We are considering the use of masks for all students and staff but will be firm up this decision next week.”

Prince William's County Public Schools (PWCPS): Decision TBA

The school district has not yet released detailed guidance on mask expectations and will update its policy based on CDC recommendations, as stated on the district's website. However, students using school busses will continue to be required to use face coverings.

Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS): Decision TBA