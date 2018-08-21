Prince George's County Public Schools veteran teachers have created the "Treasure Room" for new teachers.

It is a classroom at Charles H Flowers High school filled with school supplies donated by the veterans.

"So many of us have so many things in our garages and libraries at home that we thought would be helpful to the teachers," said Pocahontas Davis, a teacher in the district since 1979.

All the supplies are gifts for the new teachers. Some have also been donated by corporate sponsors.

The new teachers say they are thankful for the free supplies because they already shell out a large amount of money for supplies.

The average teacher in the country spends $479 a year, according to the National Teacher and Principal Survey.

Davis said being able to pay it forward is priceless.

"If we can give them anything that would help them, make them feel good about themselves and make them feel empowered," said Davis.

The veteran teachers want to expand the store and are looking for more corporate sponsors and donations.

Top 5 Items Needed Most in Classroom (according to Mentor Teacher and store co-founder Sophia Mallett) are:

Copy paper

Expo whiteboard markers

chart paper especially sticky

Pens/pencils

Remote control/clicker for whiteboard

A well-stocked library that is current and applicable

Contact Thea Wilson at 301-952-6239 or email at Thea.Wilson@pgcps.org.

Back to School Supply Drive

© 2018 WUSA