Montgomery County school teacher quitting over COVID-19 fears

Montgomery County students and teachers are set to return to in-person learning on March 15.

POTOMAC, Md. — Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) teachers and staff have been busy this week setting up their classrooms and workspaces as they prepare for students' return to school on Monday, March 15.

The flurry of activity is not just teachers and staff moving things into the school. One MCPS teacher of five years is moving her belongings out of Beverly Farms Elementary School in Potomac, Md.

"I want to stay alive. I've buried many family members," said MCPS special education teacher Ashley Johnson, fighting back tears."I sang at my grandfather's funeral remotely. I just want to stay alive."

Johnson is among nearly 3,000 MCPS teachers who qualified for accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). However, MCPS is not allowing Johnson to continue to telework citing the "essential functions" of her position.

Johnson applied for ADA accommodations based upon two different things. First, she is a single mother and sole caregiver to a severely autistic 15-year-old son. Secondly, she cited a number of health factors that put her at greater risk of COVID-19 complications.

She's expected back at school on Monday. She has chosen to go on unpaid leave from MCPS.

"I'm more or less having to choose between keeping a roof over my head and staying alive," said Johnson.

In an email exchange with MCPS, that WUSA9 has reviewed, the school system admits Ashley is eligible for ADA accommodations, but based upon "the essential functions of your position, your request to telework cannot be approved," read the email, in part.

"For me, unfortunately, my solution is to be unemployed," said Johnson.

Ahead of the return to in-person instruction, MCPS told WUSA9 Anchor Adam Longo that 4,444 employees applied for ADA accommodations. Out of the applications, only 2,939 qualified and are receiving accommodations. Meaning 1,505 did not qualify.

For reference, 160 MCPS employees applied for ADA accommodations in 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, according to MCPS.

In an email, MCPS spokesperson Gboyinde Onijala said the school system "strives to provide other reasonable accommodations -- especially when an employee technically isn't qualified for an ADA accommodation."

But again, Johnson did qualify for an ADA accommodation.

"The ADA never requires an employer to eliminate an essential function as an accommodation for an individual with a disability," said Onijala in an email.

Why are Montgomery County teachers learning about hard hats and steel toed boots?

It’s part of their back-to-school readiness presentation.

Huh? @wusa9 https://t.co/8pQA2nhzgF — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) February 27, 2021

"How am I going to pay my rent. How am I going to maintain health insurance? How am I going to keep food in my child's stomach?" Johnson asks. "I've considered trying to convince my father to let me move back in with him in Atlanta."

Johnson is appealing the decision that denied her continued telework. But, she said she's not optimistic that'll change the outcome.

Here is the full statement provided to WUSA9 by MCPS spokesperson Gboyinde Onijala: