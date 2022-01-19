Mandate debate: Loudoun Co. Schools discuss next steps following governor's mask order

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday to consider urging the school system to keep its mask mandate after the weekend.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — How Loudoun County Public Schools should respond to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order repealing mask mandates in Virginia schools was a topic of debate Tuesday night in that community.

On Saturday, the governor signed an executive order that would make mask-wearing in schools optional in Virginia beginning January 24.

Several school districts in Northern Virginia have already said they will not comply with the order.

However, LCPS has not said what it will do next regarding its mask wearing policy.

The school system has only said students and staff will be required to wear masks in its schools through the weekend. LCPS is expected to announce how it will respond to Youngkin’s order Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors debated a resolution as to whether it should urge LCPS to keep its mask mandate in place.

Loudoun County Supervisor Mike Turner introduced the resolution.

He pointed out his proposal could not force the Loudoun County School Board to take any action. However, he said he felt it was important Loudoun’s leading electoral body weigh in on a matter of public health.

This protest just ended at the #Loudoun Gov't Ctr. It supported a school mask mandate. The Board of Supervisors is also expected to vote tonight on a resolution supporting an LCPS mask mandate. Governor Youngkin recently signed an exec. order making school masking opt-in.(@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/oUuQaKH7OQ — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) January 18, 2022

“The stated policy of this Board of Supervisors, for the last two years, is that when we make decisions related to COVID, they will be in accordance with CDC guidance,” Turner said. “That means this is now a countywide public health issue.”

Prior to the discussion on the supervisors’ resolution, parents and teachers on both sides of the matter weighed in on what should happen next.

LCPS Teacher Jeremy Wright works in an alternative learning school. He said it is hard to educate students with masks on their faces when their facial expressions help them to communicate.

“Err on the side of parents for the freedom to make a choice,” he said.

In a protest, before the board meeting, parents in support of an LCPS mask mandate said the mitigation effort remains necessary to control COVID’s spread in schools.

“It’s really difficult right now,” said LCPS parent Erin Tanverdi. “The positivity rate is really high and the only way to keep kids in school, and safe, is to keep the masks, so they can keep learning and be where they need to be.”

Gov. Youngkin’s office also responded to Loudoun’s discussion Tuesday.

“The Governor is allowing Virginians to opt out of the mask mandates so that parents can choose what's best for their children,” said Gov. Youngkin’s spokesperson Macaulay Porter.

Ultimately, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors chose not to approve Turner’s resolution.

Loudoun County Supervisor Tony Buffington said he felt it was a matter best handled by the Loudoun County School Board.