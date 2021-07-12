Former LCPS school board member Tom Marshall appointed to fill vacant seat

Marshall previously served eight years as the elected Leesburg District school board representative.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County School Board voted Tuesday evening to appoint Tom Marshall to the vacant Leesburg District seat on the board.

Thirteen people had been vying for the interim Leesburg District School Board seat that was left vacant when former school member Beth Barts resigned in November.

Marshall will serve on the board until Dec. 31, 2022.

He was sworn in and signed an oath at the December 14 school board meeting before taking his seat on the board.

John Beatty was the only school board member to not vote in favor of his appointment, however, several community members expressed opposition to his appointment during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“As far as the vote tonight I’m disgusted this is what we are left with because you had many people that were running for this position that would have been far better, far less bias, had more prospective than a white male," a community member said during public comment.

“I was hurt by it because they’ve already decided I’m not going to be a good school board member just because I’m an old white man, which I am of course,” Marshall said of some of the comments.

Marshall previously served on the Loudoun County school board for eight years, according to his resume submitted to the board, from January 2008 to December 2011 and again from January 2016 to December 2019.

The newly appointed member also worked for 30 years in Fairfax County schools, per Marshall's statement of interest submitted to the board.

He said he believes his experience is what led to his interim appointment and he wants to reengage with the community and take a look at the problems parents are concerned about.

He has officially been sworn in and signed the oath.

Marshalls filled a seat left vacant by Barts who stepped down as the district grappled with ongoing controversies, including sexual assault cases. Barts had taken office in 2020.