HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WUSA9) - A small fire set off a chain reaction that erased all springtime grades at Washington County Public Schools, according to a news release provided by the school district.

The district is now devising ways to re-assess the academic performance of 22,000 students, with all grades entered into a database for the fourth marking period lost because of the fire.

The small fire at the district’s main administrative building damaged several servers, crippling access to the online system used for grade review.

The Synergy Student System allows parents and students to access grades, with school officials admitting information was not properly backed up in the event of a system failure.

“We will be working with teachers, school administrators, and faculty in the coming days to develop/re-generate information that was lost and cannot be restored,” the district said in an online statement.

“We will offer several options to teachers so they can provide a fair assessment of your student's academic performance while also considering the remaining six weeks in the marking period to meet appropriate grading standards.”

The incident, as first reported by Herald-Mail Media, started with a small mulch fire outside the office building. A ventilation system pulled smoke inside, and into a server room.

The digital system is not expected to be fully repaired until next week. A backup storage system has been in development for several months, with completion expected before the next school year.

“This implementation will help us avoid any long-term outage of the Synergy Student System in the future,” the district said.

“Through this experience, changes and fixes will be made to improve upon this backup. For example, we have an on-premises and a cloud-based backup solution.”

