High-impact tutoring program to be expanded to serve an additional 3,600 DC students, Mayor Bowser says

This investment will address disrupted instruction from the COVID-19 pandemic and help close long-standing gaps in opportunity and achievement.

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser says the high-impact tutoring program for D.C. students is scaling up.

On Thursday, Bowser and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) announced a third investment in high-impact tutoring (HIT) to serve an additional 3,600 students in Washington, D.C.

Officials claim the investment will help address disrupted instruction from the COVID-19 pandemic and help close long-standing gaps in opportunity and achievement.

The funds will be distributed between nine organizations that provide tutoring services to students enrolled in District schools and non-school tutoring sites across the city.

“We know that many students are still recovering from the time spent out of the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic and need extra support to rebuild confidence in learning. There are also students who were already struggling academically before the pandemic, and that’s why we are focused on strengthening and scaling up our high-impact tutoring program,” said Bowser.

Adding, "We know that this type of tutoring works, and I encourage adults who are interested in helping our students recover to sign-up to be a tutor.”

Bowser has committed more than $39 million over three years in support of HIT programming, with the set goal of delivering HIT to at least 10,000 students in the District.

Assessment results statewide and nationally confirm that the COVID-19 pandemic led to significant declines in student learning.

Officials say HIT allows students to get intensive tutoring, either one-on-one or in very small groups, on a consistent basis over a semester or longer.

Experts claim this type of tutoring has strong evidence supporting its effectiveness and that the disruptions in learning that occurred during the pandemic disproportionately impacted students of color, students from lower-income families, and students who were already struggling academically.

The HIT programming prioritizes these students and ensures they have the support needed to achieve academically.

“The relationships that students build with tutors in the HIT programming shapes their learning experiences for life,” said State Superintendent Dr. Christina Grant. “It’s important that all students in DC have the confidence to learn and grow academically, and we know that having more tutors in our schools will ensure that our most vulnerable students are better supported and prevent achievement gaps from growing.”

Nine organizations will get Scaling HIT Grants to provide tutoring before, during, or after school. These organizations will collectively serve more than 3,600 students in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

Officials claim six organizations will partner with schools to offer HIT to their students, two will work in schools and within communities at non-school sites, and one will offer HIT at non-school sites only.

The nine organizations are:

American University

Dance Makers

Great Oaks Foundation

Horton’s Kids

Lana Learn

Multicultural Career Intern Program

Saga Education

The House

Tutor Partners

