Debt relief advocates camp out overnight in front of Supreme Court to get seats during hearing

The Supreme Court will hear a pair of significant hearings, which could decide whether Biden's student debt forgiveness plan can stand.

WASHINGTON — All eyes are on the Supreme Court as billions of dollars worth of debt relief are on the line. The high court was set to hear arguments Tuesday relating to whether President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan should stand.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated hearings, large crowds gathered outside, to try and get a seat. That included some who arrived as early as 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Sinyetta Hill, who arrived Monday morning from Milwaukee, was able to get her hands on a line voucher because she arrived so early.

"I'm number three," she said, holding up a yellow ticket. "So I'm pretty optimistic I’ll get in.”

Hill, who has $20,000 in student loans, said she came to D.C. to advocate for the debt relief plan to remain.

"Upon entering college, you’re promised to have a clear path to break generational curses," she said. "But student loan debts are just another barrier that many - millions of people - have to break. And that is not fair."

The plan for debt relief, announced in August by Biden, would cover $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for others with federal student loans. To be eligible, a student must make under $125,000 per year.

According to the White House, more than 26 million Americans applied for the program, and 16 million had already been approved, before a lower court stepped in, pausing the debt relief.

Lydia Zajichek, another advocate in line Tuesday morning, said the debt relief would be especially crucial for lower income students.

"For me, I had the opportunity to have a full-ride scholarship," she said. "But every single student should have that opportunity to feel like they can pursue other things and know that when they graduate college, they don't have to worry about the $100,000 tag."

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear two separate challenges to the law. The first was filed by six Republican states, which called Biden's plan a "breathtaking and transformative exercise of power." The other challenge comes from a pair of borrowers.

Republicans have been critical of the plan for it's immense cost. According to the Congressional Budget Office, this would cost almost half-a-trillion dollars.

"I think it's unfair to make YOU pay off the debts of a small percentage of Americans who chose to take out student loans," wrote Sen. Rick Scott from Florida on Twitter.

"Student loan forgiveness is a gift to the rich," echoed Sen. Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee.

Today, @TheJusticeDept will defend the Biden Administration's debt relief plan in the Supreme Court. The plan will provide critical relief to over 40 million borrowers most at risk of delinquency or default from the pandemic when the student loan pause ends.

But back at the Supreme Court, advocate Melissa Byrne hoped the high court would let the plan stand, delivering a message for the nine justices.

"My message to the nine justices," she said. "Especially because a lot of them are very into being Catholic. I would ask them to say the lords prayer today and remember a key part of this says 'forgive us our debts as we forgive our debtors,’ and to really think about what does that mean and how to live that."