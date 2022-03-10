'I feel like this should be an emergency' | DC school teacher frustrated by broken HVAC systems, lights

A Langdon Elementary teacher says some of the classrooms don't have consistently working lights or heat.

WASHINGTON — Some DC Public School students have to try to learn in the dark -- and their teachers are in the dark about why that hasn't been fixed.

“How is anyone supposed to learn and feel safe in a building that like can't give them the basic things like air conditioning [and] light?” Langdon Elementary teacher Jennifer Fitzpatrick said.

Her daughter also attends Langdon.

She sent WUSA9 multiple pictures of classrooms without functioning lights and error codes on HVAC systems.

She said all school year, half of the cafeteria lights have been out, too.

“It's incredibly frustrating, especially because I guess I just don't understand," Fitzpatrick said. "I feel like this should be an emergency, and it's not being treated as such.”

She has tried to go through the requested routes to get help.

“I've been reaching out to the chancellor, the mayor, the council members," she said. "The council members are receptive and respond. But again, I don't even know what they can do.”

If anything has gotten done, she said it has only been putting Band-aids over systemic problems, like adding hanging heaters, which she said teachers can't reach to adjust.

“Now that it's getting colder, I'm still sending my daughter in like shorts and a T-shirt with like a sweater on top, because I don't know what else to do. And it gets really uncomfortable," Fitzpatrick said.

She worries it's an equity issue.

Langdon Elementary's students are 88% Black/African American and 10% Latino, according to the district's website.

“It's really frustrating as an educator to sit in professional development meetings, every professional development day, and listen to how this appears [they're] making sure we're focused on equity when like, that's just not what you see on the ground at all," Fitzpatrick said.

She loves Langdon academically -- she just wants her students and daughter to be able to learn comfortably.

WUSA9 reached out Friday for comment from DCPS and the mayor’s office and did not hear back as of Monday morning.

Our investigative team, however, looked into broken security cameras, HVAC systems, and lights – as well as the entire work order system.

That was supposed to be publicly available on Saturday, and it did not go live.

Because of that, Councilmember Robert White, who chairs the committee overseeing the Department of General Services responsible for these repairs, sent WUSA 9 the following statement:

My DC Council colleagues and I worked hard to give the public access to the Department of General Services (DGS) work order system for school maintenance issues so that students and staff know what problems have been reported and when they will be fixed. We set a deadline of October 1, 2022. I’m disappointed that DGS did not meet that deadline.

I get calls and emails almost every day from parents and school staff asking for updates on overdue repairs. That’s why I’ve been fighting so hard to make the work order system public.

The Committee on Government Operations and Facilities, which I chair, worked with DGS last spring to make sure it had funding to start hiring people to implement the dashboard to meet the October 1 deadline.