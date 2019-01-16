WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A day after the Democratic National Committee stopped its sponsorship of the Women’s March, a competing march emerged late Wednesday, one that will now set the stage for dueling D.C. rallies this weekend.

The drama escalated after Women’s March co-president Tamika Mallory failed to denounce notorious anti-Semitic leader Louis Farrakhan during an interview on ABC’s The View.

“You're talking about women, you should be talking about all women, including Jewish women and conservative women,” co-host Meghan McCain said to Mallory.” “Do you condemn Farrakhan's remarks about Jewish people?”

“I don't agree with these statements,” Mallory replied. “It’s not my language, it’s not the way that I speak, it’s not how I organize.”

“You won’t condemn it,” McCain said.

In response to the growing schism, the Independent Women’s Forum (IWF) and Independent Women’s Voice (IWV) said it will host the March For ALL Women Rally.

The move means there will be two women’s marches in the nation’s capital on Saturday – at the same time, and almost the same place.

The Women’s March will begin in Freedom Plaza.

The March For ALL Women Rally will organize across the street, in Pershing Park.

“March For ALL Women represents the rising tide of women who stand against the divisiveness of the so-called Women’s March movement,” said Independent Women’s Forum President Carrie Lukas in an email release.

“We’re here to speak up, because women should not be hijacked for a political agenda. Women, in all their individual variety, deserve to be heard.”

A spokesperson for the Women’s March reached Thursday did not provide a comment on the changing dynamics of the event.