WASHINGTON —

Multiple television studios were evacuated early Sunday morning following an electrical fire in Northwest, D.C., officials said.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a fire inside a TV studio on the 8th floor of 400 North Capitol Street. The building houses several major television networks such as Fox News Channel, MSNBC and C-SPAN.

Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the fire and no one was injured, according to fire officials.

C-SPAN tweeted out photos from the scene, stating their operations were interrupted due to the fire. The network assured that all employees were safe and they resumed operations shortly after.

Fire officials have not determined a cause of the fire at this time.