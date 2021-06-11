Humane Rescue Alliance offering a reward after dog reportedly stabbed 10 times in Southeast DC

"We urge anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible.”

WASHINGTON — A $5,000 reward for suspect information is being offered by the Humane Rescue Alliance after a dog was stabbed over the last week in Southeast D.C., according to the organization in a news release to WUSA9.

The dog named Cash was stabbed 10 times in the 4400 block of F Street, Southeast, on Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to the Humane Rescue Alliance.

HRA transferred Cash to our emergency medical partner, Friendship Hospital for Animals, for treatment. FHA determined Cash had at least 10 injuries that were consistent with stab wounds and performed emergency surgery to repair the wounds, added HRA.

“We rely on tips from our community to solve cases of animal cruelty, and Cash’s case is no different,” said Chris Schindler, vice president of field services at the Humane Rescue Alliance. “We urge anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible.”

If you have information, please call 202-723-5730, option 3.