Virginia Tech said linebacker Isimemen Etute is on interim suspension and is suspended from the football team.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — A Virginia Tech football player from Virginia Beach is charged with murder.

Blacksburg police arrested 18-year-old Isimemen Etute after they found a man dead Tuesday night.

Investigators said the victim, 40-year-old Jerry Smith, knew Etute, but they didn't say how. Etute was identified as a person of interest, and later charged with second-degree murder. He currently is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Jail.

Virginia Tech said Etute is on interim suspension and is also suspended from the football team for which he is a linebacker.