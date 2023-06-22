Police investigating after girl grabbed on Beach Drive

Police say the man attempted to sexually assault the girl, but she was able to get away.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are searching for a man in connection to an attempted sexual assault on Beach Drive in Montgomery County Wednesday afternoon. Investigators are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible.

Maryland-National Capital Park Police said the assault happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Beach Drive and Leland Road in the Rock Creek Stream Valley. The victim, a 17-year-old girl, told police she was jogging in the area when a white vehicle approached her. A man asked her if she wanted a ride and she said no.

When she said no, the man got out of the car, grabbed her and attempted to sexually assault her, police said. The girl was able to fight off the man. He ran back to his car and left the area in his car toward East-West Highway. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital for examination to make sure she was not hurt.

Park Police and Montgomery County Police responded to investigate search the area for the man. They did not find him. As a result of the reported assault, police are providing additional marked and unmarked patrol cars in the area.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with long dreadlocks and wearing all white clothing. The car he was in was described as a white Ford, possibly an older Crown Victoria.