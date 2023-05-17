2 teens in custody following Prince George's Co. bus attack

One suspect is still on the loose, according to the Prince George's County attorney's office.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are still searching for one of the three teenage boys who pushed their way onto a Prince George's County school bus and tried to shoot a middle school student. A spokesperson for the state's attorney's office said two of the teens are currently in detention. They had a bond hearing on May 12 and are expected to be in court again for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Two weeks ago, police say the teens pushed their way onto a bus dropping students off from school and pointed a gun at a middle school boy in Oxon Hill.

Martin Diggs, president of the Educational Support Personnel union in Prince George's County, gave WUSA9 more details of the terrifying incident.

According to Diggs, who spoke to both the driver and the aide who were on the bus at the time of the incident, the driver was dropping off a female student at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive near Iverson Mall when the three suspects forced their way onto the bus. The female student made it off the bus OK, leaving one student alone on the bus.

The three intruders pushed the driver and aide aside and approached the student on the bus, Diggs said.

One of the three intruders pulled out a handgun and held it against the head of the student on the bus. The suspect pulled the trigger three times, but the gun misfired. When the gun failed to fire, two of the suspects ran off the bus and the third pistol whipped the student. After beating the boy up, he also ran off the bus, Diggs said.

Following the brazen attack, members of the community met to discuss safety on school buses in the district on Tuesday. The boy's mother spoke at the meeting.

"My baby had a barrel print on his face right here," the boy's mother said pointing to her head. "When he got off the bus, [he said], 'I'm not getting on the bus no more,' and I could do nothing but say, 'OK,'" the boy's mother said.

Organized by the bus driver's union, many at this meeting said Prince George's County Public Schools needs to train drivers to deal with guns and consider new technologies to keep weapons off buses.

The state's attorney says she will encourage county and school leaders to make security changes.